The Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Ahmed Bahrozyan, stated that it is planned to supply 40 electric buses by the beginning of next year as part of the Emirate of Dubai’s plan to rely on zero-emission means of transportation.

Bahrozian stressed to Emirates Today that Dubai Roads is keen to achieve the highest standards of sustainability in public transportation, including public buses, noting that from this standpoint, the authority has imported most of its new buses since 2019 until now, with more than 500 buses, with engines. “Euro 6”, which is characterized by its low carbon emissions.

He explained that electric buses have not yet entered actual operation in the Authority's fleet, but rather a number of electric buses that rely on the latest charging technologies have been experimentally operated, pointing out that the results have been used to determine the specifications of future electric buses suitable for operation in Dubai.

Bahrozian stated that 173.5 million passengers used the Authority’s buses last year, noting that this number is the highest number of bus passengers in recent years.

He stressed that this achievement reflects the increased demand for public transportation, and its consideration as one of the main means of transportation at the level of the Emirate of Dubai. He expects that these numbers will increase over the coming years, due to the development work within the Authority’s strategy aimed at encouraging the use of public transportation.

Regarding bus lines, Behrouzian said that the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai seeks to continuously develop the network of bus lines, the number of which increased last year to reach 183 lines, in order to provide a smooth transportation experience for the largest number of segments of society who use public transportation services. These lines contribute to meeting passengers' requirements.

He added that last February, Dubai Roads launched a new line (W20), linking the “Stadium Metro” station to the Al Mamzar area, specifically the Al Mamzar Sea, during the weekend period, in addition to periodic improvements to the bus route network, in line with the public’s requirements to serve them better.

Regarding the Authority’s plans to experiment and operate self-driving buses on the streets of Dubai, Bahrozyan said: “In translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to convert 25% of trips to be self-driving by the year 2030.” The Authority follows a sustainable approach in adopting self-driving technologies in transportation, including self-driving buses, taking into account the application of the best safety and quality standards.”

He pointed out that the Roads and Transport Authority occupies a leadership position in developing means of transportation with the latest technologies, including self-driving buses, as the Authority conducted initial experiments with self-driving buses in 2016, which were for a small bus.

