The Customer Happiness Department has stopped the paper printing of all transactions of all its centers across the Emirate of Dubai, including receipts for paying bills and fines for various violations.

The Roads and Transport Authority confirmed that the Customer Happiness Centers began sending receipts by e-mail and text messages to include all the details of the transaction to become electronic receipts and invoices only instead of printing them on paper. She stressed the need for customers to update their phone numbers as well as their e-mail accounts in their traffic files, by contacting the Authority’s call center via the toll-free number 8009090.

This initiative is also in line with the precautionary measures for the Coronavirus, avoiding touching papers, and financial sustainability





