The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started implementing the operational schedule of the “Seasonal Network” initiative for maritime transport services, which aims to use big data to analyze the movement and numbers of passengers to match the schedules of trips and their frequency according to the different seasons and occasions.

This initiative targets all operating marine transport services and lines: (Dubai Ferry, abras, water taxis, and water buses), so that their operating times change in proportion to the nature of each season and the movement of residents of the emirate throughout the year, and updating operational schedules takes place in coordination with the Department of Development and Business Planning. .

Nabil Yousef Al Ali, Director of the Maritime Transport Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The “seasonal network” of maritime transport services is characterized by institutional flexibility and works accurately and efficiently with the nature of operating seasons, according to the well-studied plans set by the authority in this field, and according to timetables. Accurate, based on the best international practices in this field.

He added: The authority begins implementing this plan for the summer season, taking advantage of big data, which includes all information related to maritime transport services, including, but not limited to, the number of passengers and revenues, and occupancy rates achieved in the smallest details that enrich studies for the development of services, and contribute to Greatly improve network efficiency.

He said: The use of big data allowed more flexibility to prepare and apply this “seasonal network” initiative on maritime transport, and operate it with a studied methodology that included the use of the predictive analysis method in analyzing network data, anticipating the impact of changes, and its flexibility in operating times, the time of voyages, and the numbers of flights. Passengers, occupancy and revenue rates, and the number of marine transport passengers.

Nabil Al Ali added: The study for this project included the development of internal algorithms: (Algorithms), analysis and processing of huge data from multiple sources, and the development of a flexible operating plan for the maritime transport network, which can be used in analyzing future data also in this sector.

The Director of the Maritime Transport Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority stated that, when developing the initiative, it was taken into account that it does not affect the quality of services provided to customers and that it contributes to improving the occupancy rate of marine means of transport, while reducing operating expenses at the same time.