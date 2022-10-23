Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, confirmed that “the first phase of the smart traffic systems expansion project, which was completed by the authority in November of 2020, contributed to increasing the coverage of the main road network in the Emirate of Dubai with smart traffic systems.” , from 11% to 60%,” noting that the authority intends in the coming period to implement the second phase of the project, to complete the coverage of the main roads in the emirate by 100%, bringing the total lengths of roads covered by the system from 480 km to 710 km.

He said: “The project to develop and expand smart traffic systems is a key element in achieving the directions of the Dubai government to transform into the smartest city in the world, and to employ smart technologies and software in facilitating the transportation process in Dubai,” noting that the project contributed to improving the monitoring of events by 63%, and improving The response time in accidents and emergency cases by 30%, and the flight time improvement by 20%, through changing electronic panels, in addition to linking and integrating with the unified control center of the authority and the command and control center of the Dubai Police.

Al Tayer explained that «the first phase of the project included several elements, the most important of which is the construction of the Dubai Center for Intelligent Traffic Systems, which is one of the largest and most modern traffic control centers in the world in terms of employing smart technologies, managing traffic, and supporting current and future means of transportation. A renewed pulse for traffic management in the emirate’s road network, and an integrated technological platform, in which it employed the latest technologies of artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of things, and communication systems, in addition to many traffic monitoring devices, information collection and other smart services. The center works through smart traffic systems to: Monitoring and managing the current and future road network in all areas of Dubai.

The advanced central system (iTraffic), linked with field devices, works within an integrated technological platform to collect and analyze big data, and help support real-time decision-making to manage traffic, accidents and major events.

The first phase also included the modernization and installation of 112 changing digital panels with the latest international technologies, providing instant traffic information to drivers about the state of the road network, such as the locations of traffic jams and accidents, in addition to displaying important messages, instructions and advice related to traffic safety, and managing events to increase the efficiency of traffic management. The billboards are on select locations of the Dubai road network and around major event areas. For example, 623 messages were broadcast on the changing billboards around Expo 2020 Dubai.

The first phase also included the installation of traffic monitoring and information collection systems, the installation of 116 traffic surveillance cameras, bringing the total number of cameras to 245, and the installation of 100 accident monitoring and vehicle enumeration devices, bringing the total number of devices to 235 devices, as well as the installation of 115 devices for calculating trip time and average speeds, and 17 weather sensing stations, as well as the implementation of a fiber-optic network for communications between on-site devices and central systems with a length of 660 km, where the length of the optical fiber network increased to 820 km. Resolution, and provides automatic response plans, where the central system integrates with field devices, analyzes the data received from them, and activates the appropriate plans.