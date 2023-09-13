In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), to complete the stages of the Shindagha Axis development project, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the region located along the axis, and to accommodate the needs of urban and population growth, and to follow up with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed an agreement with Nakheel, the world’s leading real estate developer, under which the Authority will implement direct entrances and exits to the Dubai Islands project from the Bur Dubai side, which is a 1,425-meter-long bridge. meters, with a capacity of four lanes in each direction.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Roads and Transport Authority by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and on behalf of Nakheel Company by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of the Board of Directors. It was attended by Mr. Issam Galadari, Managing Director and Member of the Board of Directors from Nakheel Company, and Mr. Noman Atallah, Group CEO. From the Authority, Engineer Maitha bin Adi, Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency, Ms. Moza Al Marri, Executive Director of the Office of the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of the Roads Department, and a number of managers from both sides.

According to the agreement, a direct entrance and exit will be provided to the Dubai Islands project from the Bur Dubai side, where a bridge will be implemented that will cross Dubai Creek in the area between the Infinity Bridge and the Port Rashid Development Project area, with a length of approximately 1,425 meters, a capacity of four lanes in each direction, and a total capacity. It is estimated at about 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. The bridge rises 15 and a half meters above the water level of Dubai Creek, and the width of the navigation channel is 75 metres, which allows the passage of various types of ships in the creek. The project includes implementing a special path for pedestrians and bicycles along the length of the bridge. The bridge is on one side, and two elevators will be built at both ends of the bridge dedicated to pedestrian and bicycle movement. The project also includes the construction of surface roads with a length of about 2,000 meters to provide the necessary connectivity with the existing roads from both ends of the Dubai Islands and the Bur Dubai area. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

The largest strategic road projects

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer expressed his pleasure at signing the agreement with Nakheel Company, to complete the implementation of the entrances and exits leading to the Dubai Islands project, and said: This is the second contract within the project to provide entrances and exits leading to the Dubai Islands, as the Authority, in cooperation with Nakheel Company, completed in 2020, three Bridges leading to Dubai Islands at the intersection of Al Khaleej and Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Streets, 1.6 km long.

He added: This project is a major phase within the Shindagha Axis Development Project, which is one of the largest strategic road projects currently implemented by the Authority, and its total cost is estimated at approximately five billion and 350 million dirhams. It includes the development of 15 intersections with a length of 13 kilometers. Due to its magnitude, it was divided into five phases. The axis serves the Deira and Bur Dubai regions, in addition to a number of development projects such as: Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Port Rashid. The number of residents served by the project is estimated at one million people, and developing the axis contributes to reducing the journey time from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030, and the value of the savings from reducing travel time is estimated at approximately 45 billion dirhams over 20 years.

Strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Managing Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nakheel, said: “Strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation has always been a common goal for Nakheel and the Roads and Transport Authority, as they work together.” To build and develop sustainable communities based on pioneering infrastructure that represents the future pillar of smart cities. From this standpoint, we are working today to connect the Dubai Islands, which occupies an exceptional location on the emirate’s waterfront, with a network of bridges and roads that will facilitate access to them across land and sea. We also look forward to “To continue working with the Roads and Transport Authority to achieve the future ambitions of the Emirate of Dubai.”

It should be noted that the Roads and Transport Authority completed, in 2020, the entrances and exits leading to Dubai Islands from the Deira side, to improve the road entrances and exits to Dubai Islands at the intersection of Al Khaleej and Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Streets, where three bridges with a length of 1.6 kilometers were implemented, including the implementation of a two-lane bridge that provides movement. Free traffic from Dubai Islands to Al Khaleej Street in the north, another bridge with three lanes that provides free traffic from Dubai Islands to Al Khaleej Street in the south, and a two-lane bridge that provides free traffic from Al Khaleej Street in the south to Dubai Islands.