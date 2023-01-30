The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a contract with the Emirates Parking Services Company, granting it the authority to transport and seize light and heavy vehicles and trailers in violation of the federal and local controls, regulations and legislation.

The contract aims to develop the reservation system and link it with the traffic and electronic system to exchange the information of the seized vehicle and calculate the fees to be paid, and to develop the system used to save the data of the vehicles referred to the Vehicle Sale Committee and to keep all the data of selling these vehicles in auctions.

The contract clarifies the mechanism of communication with the owner after the release of his vehicle and payment of all dues, by receiving notices of the vehicle’s release via text messages or e-mail, and delivering the vehicle to the owner to the location he specifies.

And he specified the target activity in the contract, which is the transfer and seizure of light and heavy vehicles, loaded and empty trailers of all kinds, mobile travel trailers, food carts, boats and bicycles, which are monitored in the field in violation of the controls, regulations and legislation in force in the departments concerned with seizing vehicles at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, which is the Department of Control of Passenger Transport Activities. The Right of Way Department, the Rail Precincts Department, the Licensing Activities Control Department, and the Parking Department, in addition to any other department of the Roads and Transport Authority that is assigned in the future with any work related to vehicle reservation.

The contract included a mechanism explaining the management of vehicle reservation, where the vehicles required for reservation are received by their owners or their representatives in the vehicle reservation yard, and the use of smart mechanisms and systems to store vehicles in the reservation yard that helps in accurately counting the numbers of reserved vehicles and the procedures that took place for each vehicle since entering the reservation yard. until its exit, in addition to providing a system that allows the authority to view all reports on impounded vehicles. The company also manages the impoundment yard and provides surveillance cameras and trained personnel.

It is worth noting that the contract specified the mechanism for releasing vehicles according to the status of each seizure. If the seizure was due to a technical traffic violation, the vehicle that spent the prescribed period of detention will be released after making sure that the violation has been paid. The vehicle shall not be removed unless the reason for the seizure is removed. The vehicle shall also be released after the Authority has fulfilled all the dues due on the impounded vehicle, by paying it through the payment channels approved by the Authority and the reception center for the auditors of the Emirates Parking Company.