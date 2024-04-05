The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the working hours of its services during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Working hours include customer happiness centres, toll parking lots, public transport buses, the Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport means, and service provider centers (technical vehicle inspection).

The authority stated in a statement yesterday that all public parking will be free “with the exception of multi-storey parking” from the 29th of Ramadan until the third of Shawwal, with the application of the tariff resuming starting from the fourth of Shawwal.

She stated that service provider centers will be closed during the Eid holiday from the 29th of Ramadan to the third of Shawwal, with official work resuming as of the fourth of Shawwal, noting that the provision of (technical inspection service only) is limited to the 29th of Ramadan and the third of Shawwal.

As for customer happiness centres, the Authority said that all of its centers will be closed during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, with the smart centers in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and the Authority’s main building operating as usual around the clock.

Dubai Roads explained that the Dubai Metro will operate from today, Saturday, April 6, from five in the morning until one in the morning the next day, while it will operate on Sunday, April 7, from eight in the morning until one in the morning the next day, while it will operate from Monday to Saturday. (corresponding to April 8 – 13) from five in the morning until one in the morning the next day, while Sunday, April 14, it will operate from eight in the morning until 12 midnight.

As for the Dubai Tram, it will operate from Monday to Saturday from six in the morning until one in the morning of the next day, while it will operate on Sunday from nine in the morning until one in the morning of the next day.

The authority stated that changes will be made to the running times of public transport buses (Dubai Bus) and buses across cities during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, calling for access to the “S’hail” application, to know the changes during the Eid holiday.

As for the “water taxi”, the authority stated that its operating hours will be as follows:

– “Marina Mall – Bluewaters” (BM3) from 4:15 pm to 11:25 pm, and upon request from 3:00 pm to 11 pm, where customers must book in advance.

– “Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall – Marina Walk” from 12 noon until 11:50 p.m.

– “Marina Promenade – Marina Mall” from 3:55 pm until 10 pm.

– “Marina Terrace – Marina Walk” from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

As for Abra, its operating hours will be as follows:

– Old Dubai Souq – Baniyas (CR3) from 10 am to 10:45 pm.

– Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4) from 10 am to 11:25 pm.

– Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5) from 10 am to 11:15 pm.

– Baniyas – Seef (CR6) from 10 am to 12 midnight.

– Al Seef – Al Fahidi – Old Dubai Souq from 3:00 pm to 10:55 pm.

– “Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbour” from 4:00 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.

– Al Jaddaf – “Dubai Festival City” from 8:00 am to 11:50 pm.

– Tourist trips from Sheikh Zayed Marine Transport Station from 4:00 pm to 10:15 pm.