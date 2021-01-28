The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed that its digital transformation system through the automated services system resulted in the provision of 341 thousand and 467 papers during the past year, of 72 thousand and 102 completed transactions, internally and externally, related to operational, administrative and protocol requests, and others.

The executive director of the institutional technical support sector at the authority, Muhammad Al-Mazrab, said that what the authority has accomplished during the past year in terms of providing 341 thousand and 467 papers, by preserving 190 trees, and that this paper rationalization through the completion of 72 thousand and 102 procedural transactions at the internal level confirms The authority keeps abreast of Dubai’s paperless strategy aimed at transforming Dubai into a fully digital government during the current year, and this achievement comes as part of an accelerated plan to achieve the goals of the Dubai government.

He added that the authority was able to automate 175 services by converting them from paper to electronic, in addition to creating an internal smart application within the automated services system, which is considered one of the most important systems and applications used by employees in terms of meeting their service needs, facilitating their job performance, and controlling the attendance process. And leaving, coinciding with the requirements of the Corona virus and its precautionary measures during the national sterilization period, as well as using this feature in employee and customer happiness questionnaires, to ensure the continuity of work without obstacles, which contributed to reducing the number of papers used daily.

Al-Mazrab stated that the authority was able in recent years to establish a high-level technical infrastructure, according to international standards, which contributed to achieving its strategy, both in terms of achieving customer services through smart applications and the authority’s website to limit reviewing customer happiness centers, or procedures for dealing with suppliers and partners, or Staff requests and internal administrative procedures through the automated services system, stressing that these procedures saved time and effort, indicating that the technical structure of the authority plays an effective role during the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, as dealers can complete their transactions electronically.

He stressed that the authority seeks to respond to the directives and directives of the government, by making Dubai the smartest city in the world, as well as achieving the happiness of employees and customers who are of the highest priority in its work agenda.





