The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the successful trial of five heritage crossings using the biofuel (Biodiesel 5) officially approved in the country, in cooperation with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

The Director of Maritime Transport Department at the Public Transport Corporation, Muhammad Abu Bakr Al-Hashemi, stated that the experiment comes within the framework of the authority’s keenness to actively contribute to preserving the environment and public health by reducing the carbon footprint and the emission of harmful gases through the use of biofuels.

He said, “We applied the required procedures to measure the results of using biofuels to run traditional abras, compared to using regular diesel fuel. The results were positive and no negative effects were recorded on the engines as a result of using biofuels,” explaining that the ENOC Group appointed a specialized company to evaluate the results of the experiment.

Al-Hashemi added that the authority supports the implementation of the initiative to use biofuels as it is considered an effective way to recycle waste and preserve the environment, which contributes to the achievement of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy, and the report’s result showed a decrease in harmful emissions when using (Biodiesel 5) compared to regular diesel, which contributes to encouraging Abra owners use biofuels.

“We hope that the positive results of the project will encourage Al Abra operators to use Biodiesel 5 as an alternative to conventional diesel, which will contribute to reducing carbon emissions,” said Enoc Group CEO, Saif Hamid Al Falasi.

It is noteworthy that the number of heritage abras is 148, which are operated by the private sector through two main lines in Dubai Creek.





