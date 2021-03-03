The Executive Director of the Licensing Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Abdullah Yusuf Al Ali, reviewed three strategies that the authority is implementing in cooperation with its partners from institutions and agencies, especially the Dubai Police, with the aim of reducing traffic accidents and reducing the resulting death index.

He explained that the strategies are based on confronting the factors related to the causes of accidents, implementing proactive procedures and plans, and making use of advanced smart technologies in managing operational processes.

In response to a question about how to benefit from the use of smart technologies in improving transportation safety and reducing accidents and fatalities during the past three years, Al Ali told «Emirates Today», that the authority has worked to employ modern technologies and artificial intelligence in the application of strategies related to three areas to raise the level of Safety, reducing accidents, and raising the efficiency of control in the performance of technical inspection centers to ensure the licensing of vehicles suitable for driving on roads, maintaining the quality of the road infrastructure, and developing driver training methods and their education curricula, which is reflected in a safe driving level.

He explained that strict technical standards have been adopted to inspect and develop vehicles to ensure the safety of the driver and vehicle users, and the level of effectiveness of monitoring the centers providing vehicle inspection services has also been raised, as smart systems have been made use of in monitoring licensing processes such as 3D imaging, information communication technologies, and smart technologies in identifying To the flip, IoT system, and smart sensors.

He added that direct monitoring of what is happening at the sites providing services through the cameras of the Smart Licensing Operations Center contributed to the reduction of violations and errors, which was reflected in raising the level of efficiency of vehicles licensed to run on the road.

Al Ali pointed to the quality of road infrastructure that contributes to raising the safety of transportation, as the authority, through its specialized institutions, undertakes the development of infrastructure in accordance with the latest international standards, in a way that guarantees the safety of road users and reduces traffic accidents, as well as traffic awareness for drivers.

He emphasized the role of inspecting trainers and the performance of driving institutes, developing training systems and curricula, and using smart technologies in inspections and monitoring the institutes ’performance in improving the level of leadership of new drivers, stressing that direct supervision over drivers’ inspection centers contributed to raising the degree of adherence to the standards approved by The authority is involved in training and examining drivers.

Decrease in accident deaths

The latest statistics issued at the end of last February showed that traffic accident deaths in Dubai decreased by 62% in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to the same period in 2019.

Last October, the Traffic Department of Dubai Police announced some traffic statistics in Dubai during the period from the first of January to the end of last September, indicating that the number of traffic accidents decreased by 46% during that period, the decrease in minor injuries 47.4%, and the moderate injuries 43.1%. And severe injuries 10.2%, in addition to the decrease in the number of deaths resulting from traffic accidents from 132 deaths to 76 cases, a decrease of 42%, compared to the same period in 2019.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

