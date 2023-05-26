The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recycled 60,000 pieces of uniforms, as part of the fifth edition of the annual “Clothing for Good” initiative, which was implemented at Etisalat metro station by e& with the participation of students and people of determination, and in cooperation with 17 government and private entities, which donated used uniforms to its employees.

Rawda Al Mahrazi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications Department at the Authority’s Institutional Administrative Support Services Sector, said: “Students and people of determination participated in the fifth edition of the (Clothing for Good) initiative, with the aim of supporting private charitable works by updating the uniforms of parking inspectors, bus drivers and taxi drivers affiliated with the Authority. In addition to the uniforms surplus to the need for employees of technical personnel in a number of governmental and private bodies and institutions in Dubai, and distributing them after modernization and recycling to those in need outside the country, and the number of clothes that were recycled reached 60,000 pieces of clothing.

Al-Mahrezi added: “The initiative succeeded in its previous edition during the year 2022 by recycling 35,350 uniforms, and based on the previous results achieved by the initiative, the authority planned to increase the number of participants and entities in order to reach the largest number of beneficiaries, as the initiative embodies the institutional values ​​of the authority, through Promoting tolerance and teamwork, as well as making continuous efforts to open the doors of participation for government and private agencies, youth groups, school students, people of determination, and volunteers from various emirates of the country, where volunteers work on preparing, cutting, adjusting and repairing pieces of clothing, in addition to ironing and wrapping them to be usable and make the beneficiaries happy.