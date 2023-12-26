The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai won the “Middle East Technology Excellence Award 2023” in the Smart City – Government category, for the Smart Parking Inspection System project. This award honors government agencies and institutions that have provided pioneering and exceptional achievements in the field of information and communications technology, transportation and sustainability.

Artificial intelligence techniques have been adopted in parking inspections, through a system that uses many advanced sensors, modern cameras, and specialized programs to monitor vehicles located in parking areas. Artificial intelligence techniques have also been designed to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of inspections and automate them.

The technologies used include big data analysis of vehicle plate numbers, through the use of smart digital cameras that work efficiently and with high accuracy. One of the most important results of using artificial intelligence is doubling the percentage of vehicles inspected to 300%.

The most important characteristics of these technologies are accuracy and time saving, in addition to the dashboard supported by business intelligence, which collects information and processes it immediately to make the necessary decisions, in addition to tracking and positioning systems and the ability to work in various weather conditions.