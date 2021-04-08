Dubai Roads and Transport Authority is launching 100 distinct numbers, two, three, four and five, for vehicle plates of the categories (AA-IKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ), the most prominent of which are (AA 66) and (I 70), at auction, the day after tomorrow, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can register through the authority’s website www.rta.ae, the Dubai Drive app, or the customer happiness centers in Umm Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha.

The authority confirmed that seats will be limited and priority will be given to the participants in the auction, and therefore pre-registration in the auction is preferred, knowing that registration will be available in the auction hall starting from two in the afternoon.

She said that in the context of the safety of everyone and the preservation of public health, all precautionary health measures will be taken at the venue of the public auction, in cooperation with the hotel management, to appeal to all those wishing to participate in the auction to adhere to the procedures, as is the case across the country.

She explained that the sale of the numbers will be subject to the application of the 5% value-added tax, and the process of participating in the auction requires that the customer have a traffic file in the Emirate of Dubai, and deposit a security check directed to the Authority in the amount of 25 thousand dirhams, in addition to 120 dirhams non-refundable subscription fees, in Customer happiness centers mentioned above. Payment can also be made by credit card via the website or through the “Dubai Drive” application.





