The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has provided new transportation services for mass transit users, by making improvements to the route of seven public bus lines.

These include Route F10, which was extended to Dubai Safari Park, Route F20, which was extended through Al Safa Metro Station in the north, passing through Al Wasl Street, Route F30, which was extended through Dubai Studio City, and Route F32, which was extended through the streets of Mudon.

The lines that have been modified to cover additional stations to deliver passengers to their destinations include the F50 line that was extended in the Dubai Investments Park area to pass through the Khaleej Times newspaper area, the F53 line that was extended in Dubai Industrial City, and the F55 line that was extended to the Expo metro station.

The authority recently announced that the Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest percentage of the number of users of mass transportation and taxi vehicles during the first half of this year, at 36.5% for the Dubai Metro, 29% for taxis, while the percentage of public transport buses reached 24.5%.

The data showed that the number of users of mass transportation and joint transportation, which includes the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public transport buses, marine transport (abras, ferries, water taxis and water buses), electronic reservation vehicles, smart rental vehicles, buses on demand, in addition to taxis, In the first half, it reached about 337 million passengers, compared to about 304.6 million passengers in the first half of last year.

It also indicated that the daily average number of users of mass transportation, joint transportation and taxis reached about 1.86 million riders in the first half, compared to about 1.68 million riders in the same period last year.

Public etiquette on buses

■ Board the bus through the front door, get off at the back door, and only women and children are allowed to get off at the front door.

■ Use the alarm bell when you want to get off at authorized places only.

■ Show the smart card to the authorized employee upon request.

■ Not talking to the driver during the trip.

■ Do not use impolite language or misbehave with the driver, inspector, conductor or any of the passengers.

■ Do not smoke inside stations or on the bus.

■ Not to carry any materials or equipment that may harm passengers or constitute a source of inconvenience to them.

■ Not to influence the driver of the vehicle by any act or behavior that might distract his attention or his vision while driving.

■ Use the emergency exit when any problem occurs after the issuance of instructions by those authorized to do so.

■ Inquire or submit a suggestion or complaint, by calling the toll-free number 8009090.