The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai called on Dubai Metro passengers, residents and tourists, to take advantage of the free Wi-Fi service via their mobile phones, provided that their lines are valid.

The authority stated that passengers can activate the service through simple steps that start by opening “Wi-Fi” on the device, then searching for the wireless network within their range of presence, and selecting “WiFiUAE”, and they will receive confirmation of the connection and activate the service by message on the UAE or international mobile number.

The Dubai Metro is one of the most used means of mass transport, compared to the various land and sea means, and statistics showed that it is the preferred method for passengers despite the challenges of the Corona pandemic, which negatively affected public transport services and mass transit in all countries of the world.

On January 1, the authority began expanding the network of Dubai metro lines and operating the 2020 metro route, which extends from Jebel Ali Station on the Red Line to the Expo 2020 station.





