The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the launch of the “WhatsApp” service, to book and modify driving test appointments via the institutional automated speaker “Mahboob” on the number (058800909), in line with the authority’s policy of providing its services through various digital channels, allowing users to access These services are easily and safely provided.
