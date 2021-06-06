The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has allocated a station to supply biodiesel to heritage abras (Biodiesel 5) at Al Sabkha Marine Transport Station in Dubai Creek, starting next July. The decision came as a practical step taken by the authority after the success of the trial operation initiative last year for five heritage abras belonging to it using biofuel (Biodiesel 5), which is officially approved in the UAE, and in cooperation with the ENOC Group.

Director of the Maritime Transport Department at the Public Transport Agency, Muhammad Al-Hashemi, said: “To encourage heritage abra operators to use biofuel to operate their abras, we have offered them a reduced price for biodiesel than the price of regular diesel in the market, in agreement with ENOC Group.”



