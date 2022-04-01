Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has revealed the installation of free drinking water devices in a number of public places, including Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, Dubai Water Canal, in addition to some Dubai Metro stations such as Mall of the Emirates and Deira City Center station.

The authority announced that the provision of these devices comes as part of its participation in the “Dubai Initiative” initiative launched last month by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the aim of educating the emirate’s residents to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic water bottles.

The initiative aims to educate various segments of society about the importance of preserving natural resources, and to motivate community members to correct some wrong practices that lead to severe damage to the surrounding environment, at a time when statistical data issued by the concerned authorities indicate that the volume of consumption of these bottles in the country is about 450 bottles per person, which means about 4 billion bottles nationwide annually.

The data indicated that one bottle needs about 400 years to decompose, which constitutes one of the biggest environmental challenges, as it is estimated that plastic waste kills about 1.1 million creatures and marine creatures around the world annually.

The “Dubai Initiative” initiative will support Dubai’s commitment to achieving the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, as well as the UAE’s strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050.

Dubai looks forward to empowering the community to take measures that will enhance the vision and direction of Dubai to become one of the most sustainable cities in the world, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

The initiative will stimulate the adoption of changes in people’s daily lifestyle, such as the use of refillable water bottles, and will encourage members of the public to respond to the initiative by installing water filters in homes, institutions and schools, where completely safe drinking water is available from the tap in Dubai, given that it meets all requirements. Health care and compliance with all international standards for the purity of potable water, while filters only help to get rid of impurities that may be suspended in water from tanks located in homes or various facilities.







