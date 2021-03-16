The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai affirmed its keenness to apply the principle of sustainability in all its activities, activities and vital facilities in an effective manner, through which it achieves achievements in saving energy and water, which plays a prominent and decisive role in promoting public health and protecting the environment, and achieving savings in expenditures, reducing waste and preserving On resources of all kinds and forms, using modern technologies and green building standards.

Among the techniques applied by the authority in the field of green buildings is the evaporation system to reduce the heat, and this system works by installing cooling pads on the walls of metro and tram stations, working to reduce the degree of outside air entering the station, which reduces the load on the air conditioning systems, and achieves savings In energy.

The HVAC system, which analyzes weather and air quality data within the stations, uses algorithms to determine operating times and mechanism, to ensure optimum utilization of the equipment and to save energy. In addition to the condensed water recycling plant, this system collects condensed water from the cooling processes in a tank and is recycled.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

