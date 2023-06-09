The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai confirmed the achievement of positive results, and after a record period of application of automated procedures for seizing violating vehicles in Lehbab Square in the Emirate of Dubai, in cooperation with the Emirates Parking Services Company, based on a contract concluded by the two parties at the beginning of this year.

Issa Al-Amiri, Director of the Administrative Services Department at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: Many improvement measures have been implemented that contributed to a clear development in a record time, especially the application of the smart system in the application of the procedures for the yard, where we used the scanning of the smart identification code. (QR Code) during the receipt or delivery of the vehicle inside the yard, and we facilitated the preparation of the required reports with detailed data from the system (Dashboard), and we organized the process of parking vehicles inside the yard according to the category of each vehicle, and we added numbered parking spaces in the yard to easily and effectively determine the places to park vehicles.

He added: We are also constantly working on updating the location of the vehicle periodically in the GPS system, which makes it easier for the employee of the Customer Happiness Center to locate the vehicle upon review or the procedures for releasing the reservation and handing over the vehicle to the customer. .

The two parties launched three joint initiatives to develop the service, which included the initiative to monitor violating vehicles, the initiative to create a unified platform to inquire about impounded vehicles in the impoundment yards, and the roadside assistance service initiative in cooperation.

It is worth noting that the contract concluded between the Roads and Transport Authority and the Emirates Parking Company gives the Emirates Parking Company the authority to transport and seize light and heavy vehicles and trailers that violate the field controls, regulations and federal and local legislation.

The contract aims to develop the reservation system and link it with the traffic and electronic system to exchange the information of the seized vehicle and calculate the fees to be paid, and to develop the system used to save the data of the vehicles referred to the Vehicle Sale Committee of the Dubai Police and to keep all the data of the sale of these vehicles in auctions.