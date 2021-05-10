The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the free public parking service 24 hours a day for five days throughout the Eid Al Fitr holiday, which extends from the 29th of Ramadan until the third of Shawwal, with the exception of multi-storey parking, and the tariff work will resume starting from the fourth of Shawwal, through nine means Provided by the authority to users in order to be able to pay the tariff.

The tariff can be paid by several means, including the payment in cash at the designated devices distributed around the parking lots, by placing the currencies of one and a half dirhams in exchange for the period required to use the parking lot, in addition to paying through smart applications or using a Nol card, in addition to the possibility of payment through Mobile.

It is noteworthy that public parking for vehicles in Dubai has been a free service available to senior citizens in the emirate for several years, even during working days and outside the official holidays, and it was confirmed in the legislation issued in 2016 regarding public parking for vehicles. Senior citizens also benefit from other facilities in Transportation services, such as benefiting from a 50% discount on fees when using public buses in Dubai, in addition to receiving a 50% discount on the taxi trip when booking through the “Hala” service.

Parking spaces are also available free of charge for people of determination, and they can be used by submitting a permit via the authority’s website, which provides the service for issuing and renewing senior citizens’ permits, the service for issuing and renewing permits for people of determination “permanent”, the service for issuing and renewing a temporary permit for people of determination, and the service for issuing and renewing a tourist permit. For people of determination, the service of issuing and renewing a permit for rehabilitation centers for people of determination, in addition to the service of issuing and renewing a permit for special sick cases.

The authority stated that parking fees are paid through nine methods, which are: via payment machines, the authority’s application, Nol card, and seasonal parking cards without the need to pay each time, and via Apple Pay in a safe and secure manner, and by mobile phone – Samsung Pay, and cards Banking via radio waves, near field communication on smartphones, and via mParking, a bilingual service.





