The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai organized the University Fair 2024 under the slogan “Culture of Continuous Learning”.

The two-day event was attended by nine education stakeholders including the Ministry of Education, Khalifa University, American University of Sharjah, American University in Dubai, University of Birmingham, University of Sharjah, British University in Dubai, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, University of Rochester, and was attended by 350 visitors who learned about educational platforms and study programs.

The exhibition was accompanied by five workshops in which 50 individuals participated, in addition to educational authorities receiving 94 applications from employees to complete studies.

The universities participating in the exhibition provided specialized consultations to determine study programs and future career paths. The event, which was organized in the Authority’s main building, witnessed a large turnout from employees and young people who were keen to benefit from the workshops, which numbered three on the first day, and were organized by the American University in Dubai, for the Master’s program in Construction Management and Traffic Accident Analysis, and the Ministry of Education for the scholarship program and the benefits offered by the Ministry to its scholarships and cooperation between the Roads and Transport Authority regarding the completion of studies for its employees.

The second day of the exhibition witnessed the presentation of two workshops, the first sponsored by the American University in Dubai on the Master’s program in Urban Design and Digital Environments, and the second workshop organized by the Talent Development Center of the Roads and Transport Authority. The workshop shed light on the topic of self-motivation.

The participating entities in the exhibition presented a series of educational tracks, most notably construction contracts management, data science, robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity engineering, structural engineering, sustainable and renewable energy engineering, smart cities, urban planning, and infrastructure project management.