Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the holding of the 18th session of the World Conference and Exhibition of the International Road Federation, from 7 to 10 November, under the slogan “We move the world”. With the participation of more than 250 speakers from experts and specialists in the field of roads, the exhibition is expected to attract more than 1,500 visitors from 60 countries.

Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, stressed that the Emirate of Dubai possesses, thanks to the leadership and insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the constant and diligent follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, a distinguished high-level infrastructure in various fields, particularly in the field of roads and transportation. This system is characterized by its high quality and comprehensive geographical coverage for all The regions of the Emirate and its adoption of the latest technologies available worldwide.

Al Tayer said that Dubai’s organization of the conference and exhibition, which is one of the largest and most prestigious conferences in the field of roads and infrastructure in the world, is to confirm the quality and efficiency of road infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates, which ranked first in the world in road quality during the period from 2013-2017. According to the Global Competitiveness Report issued by the (Davos) Economic Forum, it also reflects the confidence of international organizations and institutions in the distinguished position and reputation enjoyed by the Emirate of Dubai at the global level, and its ability to host and successfully produce global events, as the conference coincides with hosting Dubai For Expo 2020 Dubai.

He added: The exhibition attracts more than 1,500 visitors from 60 countries, and 100 international and emerging companies. The conference also attracts more than 250 speakers from experts and specialists in the field of roads and infrastructure who are discussing in more than 70 sessions and panels covering strategic directions and the roadmap that reflects the most important policies and research in the field. The field of roads and smart mobility, the use of artificial intelligence in the design and management of highways, guidelines for smart driving infrastructure, innovative paving materials and survey techniques, and strategies to achieve (zero) deaths, noting that the conference includes 66 sessions, including eight main sessions, and 15 executive sessions. And 34 scientific sessions, in addition to workshops, presented by more than 250 speakers from 42 countries, and the conference program includes a presentation of the speakers’ experiences on topics related to highway design and management, smart driving infrastructure guidelines, innovative paving materials, surveying techniques, and the (zero) strategy and mortality, which contributes In providing an opportunity for the necessary investments in the field of research and development for the road sector, smart mobility, product marketing and support for profitable strategies that contribute to expanding the scope of business for researchers and companies Industry, consultants and decision makers in the road and infrastructure sector in the country.

For his part, IRU President and CEO Patrick Sankey said: “The IRU and RTA share a common vision for roads and mobility in the service of a long-term agenda for growth and sustainability. Ten, which is centered around the idea that the roads we design today can serve an increasingly diverse range of uses and vehicles.

He added: The question that comes to mind is: Are our road networks ready? Answering this question requires an industry-wide level of consensus, which is why the IRU Congress is ideally placed to achieve such consensus.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

