Today, Sunday, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai opened two main bridges and a tunnel, with a total length of 2325 meters, and a capacity of 27,200 vehicles per hour, as part of the project to develop the Falcon Intersection located between Al Khaleej Street and Khalid Bin Al Waleed and Al Ghubaiba Streets. Infinity) and Al Shindagha Tunnel, from the northern side, and will be linked in the future with the bridges that the authority is currently implementing at the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Street with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street from the southern side.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The completion of this project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, quickly completed the development of the Shindagha axis, to keep pace with the continuous development taking place in the area along the axis, and to accommodate the needs of urban and population growth.

He added: “The project to develop the Falcon Intersection is part of the project to develop the Shindagha Corridor, which extends along Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street with a length of 13 km. ), and raising the capacity of Al-Khaleej and Al-Mina Streets, raising the road efficiency and the level of traffic safety, in addition to providing entrances and exits to Port Rashid, and providing more parking spaces under the new bridge to serve the region.

Project details

Mattar Al Tayer explained that the completed works included the opening of two main bridges on Al Khaleej Street, with a total length of 1825 meters, with a capacity of six lanes each, and a capacity of 12,000 vehicles per hour in each direction, as the length of the first bridge reached 750 meters, while the length of the second bridge reached 1075 meters in the southern direction, and they were linked with the new Infinity Bridge and Al Shindagha Tunnel from the Deira side, in addition to linking with the improved intersections on Sheikh Rashid Street. A capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, indicating that the executing company is currently completing the construction work of the third bridge (the ramp bridge), with a single lane for the right-turn movement from Khalid Bin Al-Waleed Street to Al-Khaleej Street, with a length of 250 meters, and a capacity of 1,600. Vehicles per hour, as well as the implementation of a surface intersection governed by a light signal linking Al Khaleej Street with Al Ghubaiba Street and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street, in addition to paving works, street lighting, traffic systems, rainwater drainage network, and irrigation systems. All works are expected to be completed in July. .

Underway

It should be noted that the Roads and Transport Authority has recently awarded the first contract for the fourth phase of the Shindagha Corridor development project, and the scope of this contract extends on Sheikh Rashid Street from its intersection with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, to the Falcon intersection on Al Mina Street, with a length of 4.8 km, and includes The implementation of three bridges with a total length of 3.1 kilometers, with a capacity of 19,400 vehicles per hour for all lanes. The length of the first bridge is 1,335 meters, with a capacity of three lanes in each direction, to ensure the smooth flow of traffic between Sheikh Rashid Street and the Falcon Intersection. The capacity of the bridge is estimated at 10,800 vehicles. per hour in both directions, while the length of the second bridge is 780 meters, with a capacity of three lanes, and serves the traffic coming from Al Saqr Intersection towards Al Wasl Street, with a capacity of 5400 vehicles per hour, and the length of the third bridge is 985 meters, with a capacity of two lanes, and serves the oncoming traffic From Jumeirah Street to Al Mina Street towards Al Saqr Intersection, with an estimated capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour. The project also includes developing roads with a length of 4.8 km, in addition to developing surface intersections on Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, and the construction of two pedestrian bridges. The first is on Sheikh Rashid Street, and the second is on Al Mina Street. The project also includes road lighting works, traffic systems, rainwater drainage network, and irrigation systems network.

one million population

Mattar Al Tayer explained that the Shindagha corridor development project is one of the largest projects that the authority is currently implementing, and its total cost is estimated at five billion and 350 million dirhams. To a number of development projects such as: Deira Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Port Rashid. The population served by the project is estimated at one million. The development of the axis contributes to reducing the journey time from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030 AD, and the value of the savings is estimated From reducing flight time: 45 billion dirhams over 20 years.