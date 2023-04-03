Yesterday, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai opened two main bridges and a tunnel, with a length of 2,325 meters, and a capacity of 27,200 vehicles per hour, as part of the project to develop the Falcon Intersection between Al Khaleej Street and Khalid Bin Al Waleed and Al Ghubaiba Streets, where the two bridges were linked with the “Infinity” bridge and a tunnel. Al-Shindagha, from the northern side, and will be linked in the future with the bridges implemented by the authority at the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Street with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street from the southern side.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the completion of the project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. The era of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, quickly completed the development of the Shindagha axis, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the region along the axis, and to accommodate the needs of urban and population growth.

He added that the project is part of the project to develop the Shindagha Corridor, which extends along Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street for a length of 13 km. The capacity of Al Khaleej and Al Mina Streets, and raising the road efficiency and the level of traffic safety, in addition to providing entrances and exits to Port Rashid, and providing more parking spaces under the new bridge to serve the area.

Al Tayer explained that the completed works included the opening of two bridges on Al Khaleej Street, with a length of 1,825 meters, with a capacity of six lanes each, with a capacity of 12,000 vehicles per hour in each direction. With the Infinity Bridge and Al Shindagha Tunnel on the Deira side, in addition to linking with the improved intersections on Sheikh Rashid Street, a tunnel with a capacity of two lanes was opened for the left-turn movement from Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street to Al Mina Street, with a length of 500 meters, and a capacity of 3200 vehicles per hour. He pointed out that the executing company is currently completing the works of the third bridge, with a single lane for turning right from Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street to Al Khaleej Street, with a length of 250 meters, and a capacity of 1,600 vehicles per hour, as well as the implementation of a surface intersection with a light signal linking Al Khaleej Street with Al Ghubaiba and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Streets, in addition to road paving works, street lighting, traffic systems, rainwater drainage network, and irrigation systems. All works are expected to be completed in July.

Al Tayer indicated that the Shindagha corridor development project is one of the largest projects currently being implemented by the RTA, and its cost is estimated at five billion and 350 million dirhams. 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030, and the value of savings from reducing flight time is estimated at 45 billion dirhams over 20 years.