The Roads and Transport Authority has inaugurated the Oud Metha Public Bus Station, which is the latest bus station that is characterized by its modern and modular design, and its integration with the Dubai Metro and taxis. It includes a multi-storey parking building that can accommodate 350 vehicles. It is 300 meters from the Oud Metha metro station. It introduces a new concept in the public transportation service, by providing integrated facilities to serve passengers, such as parking for vehicles and bicycles, office spaces, others for customer service, shops, and self-service machines.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Muhammad Al Tayer, confirmed that the establishment of the public bus passenger station comes as a continuation of the authority’s efforts to develop the infrastructure of the mass transit system, with the aim of encouraging residents to use mass transportation in their daily commute, as the design of the station was taken into account. The modern system, sustainability requirements, people of determination requirements, and harmony with the identity and form of RTA stations.

He pointed out that the role of the new stations goes beyond the prevailing concept of passenger transportation only, but also to provide integrated services for passengers, such as providing parking for cars and bicycles, integration with the Dubai Metro service, and taxis.

Oud Metha Bus Station extends over an area of ​​9,640 square meters, and its location is characterized by a high population density and its proximity to the Oud Metha metro station, schools, community clubs and commercial offices. The station consists of a ground floor, three floors and a rooftop for parking vehicles, and its design took into account the integration with the public transportation system. In the area, parking has been allocated for buses, private vehicles and taxis.

It is expected that the average number of passengers in the future will reach 10,000 passengers per day, and it includes nine operational bus stops, 11 public bus rest stops, 350 car parks, and 23 bicycle stands. The station facilities include a passenger loading and unloading area, parking and emergency bus stops, and parking for vehicles. Taxi, employees and visitors, equipped public restrooms, a restroom and cafeteria for drivers, a prayer room (for men) and a prayer hall (for women), offices for employees, toilets, as well as shops and investment spaces, some of which are designated for small businesses run by citizens, in cooperation and coordination with the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment To develop small and medium enterprises, in addition to sites for self-service and electronic payment machines, (Nol) card machines, bus time display, customer happiness indicator, ATMs, and vending machines for refreshments and snacks.

The station serves eight bus lines, seven of which are public transport lines, and one line feeds metro stations, with 40 buses operating. These lines link many vital areas and facilities such as The Dubai Mall, Al Qusais, Burjuman, Dubai Museum, International City, Wafi City, and Seef. Business Bay, Al Nahda, Al Safa, and Al Satwa.

It is noteworthy that the Roads and Transport Authority has opened four public bus stations: Al Ghubaiba, Al Jafiliya, Etisalat, and Al Ittihad stations. Al Ghubaiba station includes six buildings, with an area of ​​2,452 square meters, and a capacity of 15,000 passengers per day, while Al Jafiliya Bus Station includes a bus station building and a building It is multi-storey consisting of a ground floor, two floors and a rooftop for car parking. The total built-up area is 19,000 square meters, and the station capacity is estimated at 7,000 passengers. As for the Union Bus Station in the Deira area, it includes three buildings, and the area of ​​the station is 2,180 square meters, with a capacity of 7,500. Passengers, the bus station connected to the Etisalat metro station consists of a ground building and a mezzanine, with an area of ​​708 square meters, and a capacity of 4,500 passengers.



