The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai opened the Deira Old Souq Marine Transport Station, which serves the Old Municipality Street area and the Gold Souq and is linked to Al Fahidi and Bur Dubai stations, as part of its comprehensive plan to develop services for marine transport means and facilities, in line with the development taking place in the emirate in various sectors. And at all levels, including the transport sector, especially public and tourism transport, which is of great importance to the Authority to play a role in contributing to enhancing the tourism status of the city of Dubai.

The Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, Ahmed Hashem Bahrozian, confirmed that the station has undergone development works similar to the Bur Dubai model station development work in the first phase, which took into account the preservation of the heritage identity, the provision of service facilities for customers, and the increase in shaded waiting areas. In addition to investment sites that serve abra users.

He said, “The development work led to an increase in revenues by 27% thanks to expanding the station’s capacity by 15% as part of its development plan, including implementing the requirements of the Dubai Code, in addition to the station obtaining a green building certificate of the silver category. The project also included the development of lighting and the marina.” Marine with sustainable, environmentally friendly materials.

The opening of the station constitutes a qualitative addition to the maritime transport sector in the Emirate of Dubai, as the completion of the station comes within the framework of the comprehensive strategic plan for maritime transport 2020-2030, developed by the Authority to develop the maritime transport system, which is a vital means of transport in Dubai, and the number of its users is estimated at more than 17 million. Riders annually.

The Roads and Transport Authority is intensifying its efforts to complete the second phase of the project to develop two of the four heritage abra stations in Dubai Creek, with the aim of improving service for abra users and raising safety and security requirements at marine transport stations.

