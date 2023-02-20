His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, His Excellency Matar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and Huda Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, inaugurated the “Roads and Transport Authority Center for Mobility Research and Innovations.” The first of its kind in partnership with the prestigious University of Birmingham.
The center aims to organize the current efforts in the field of research, by focusing on the areas of infrastructure, urban planning and sustainability, incubating creative ideas and projects for young people, supporting emerging companies in marketing their innovations, spreading the thought and culture of innovation, and organizing various activities and events that enhance the work environment that stimulates creativity and innovation, and familiarity with innovation programs and accelerators. And the publication of specialized scientific research in this field. His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama stressed that the UAE is keen to support innovation and innovators, and that the strategic visions and future plans it has established consolidate the efforts of the qualitative and unique research industry, which in turn enhances the country’s position as a global incubator for innovations and startups. It focuses on raising it to the highest international levels, and establishes the country’s leadership in researching new innovations.
He pointed to the role of advanced science and artificial intelligence technologies, and their importance in intensifying national efforts, and strengthening scientific and research partnerships at the federal and local levels, in a way that supports efforts to enhance the “UAE Innovates 2023” initiatives and prepare current generations to adopt robotics technologies as an essential part of creating new ideas and future technologies.
For his part, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors, stressed the importance of the existence of this center, and its contribution to creating innovative societies in the mobility industry, and finding smart mobility solutions in order to achieve the authority’s vision of “global leadership in easy and sustainable mobility”, and its mission in “providing mobility It is safe and easy through the development of an innovative and sustainable road and transportation system and services that elevate the customer experience to the global level.”
His Excellency said: The center targets startups, agencies, governmental, non-governmental and academic agencies, technology companies, innovation incubators and main suppliers with the Authority, praising the partnership with the prestigious University of Birmingham.
For her part, Huda Al Hashemi stressed that the leadership of the UAE believes in the importance of adopting sustainability as a main focus for modern innovations and specialized research, noting that the UAE government is keen to promote a culture of innovation and spread it by launching targeted initiatives in cooperation with local government agencies.
Huda Al Hashemi said that the opening of the Mobility Research and Innovation Center at the Roads and Transport Authority contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a global center for sustainable innovation, and reflects the message of “UAE Innovates 2023”, which focuses on sustainability, and seeks to translate the directives of the UAE’s leadership by building the capabilities of qualified human cadres, and supporting Emerging companies in the fields of mobility, and launching joint initiatives that focus on spreading innovation concepts in all vital sectors.
The opening ceremony included a mural showcasing the Authority’s most prominent innovative achievements since its inception until the present time, an overview of the center, the purpose of its establishment and the future plan for its operation, and an explanation of the pilot project for the self-driving “talabot” robots from Talabat and delivery of orders to the opening guests. And presentations by Metaverse companies (5 companies), in which technology was used in urban planning, providing services and responding to customer inquiries.
The opening also included a presentation of “robots” and their use cases that are compatible with the “Authority’s” services, in monitoring violating vehicles, vacant parking spaces, charging parking balances, etc., and displaying 3D printing technology, and its use in some spare parts in the Railways Corporation, and its contribution to raising operational efficiency.
His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama and His Excellency Matar Al Tayer, Huda Al Hashemi, witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between the Roads and Transport Authority and the Global Institute for Innovation Management (GIMI), which aims to establish the first regional innovation community, the Innova Community, to be the first of its kind in the region in the field of research and innovations in mobility and transportation. .
The agreement was signed by Hussain Al-Banna, Executive Director of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector on behalf of the Authority, and on behalf of the Institute, Dr. Hetendra Patel, Executive Director of the Institute. His Excellency Omar Sultan Al-Ulama, His Excellency Matar Al-Tayer, and Huda Al-Hashemi toured the center and listened to an explanation from Hussein Al-Banna about the center, which aims to support the Authority’s efforts in the field of research and development, embrace creative ideas for Emirati youth, accelerate cooperation with startups, and create Innovative communities in the transportation industry.
