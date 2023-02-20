Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, and Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, Huda Al Hashemi, inaugurated the “Roads and Transport Authority Center for Mobility Research and Innovations”, the first of its kind. Its kind is in partnership with the prestigious University of Birmingham.

The center aims to organize the current efforts in the field of research, by focusing on the areas of infrastructure, urban planning and sustainability, incubating creative ideas and projects for young people, supporting emerging companies in marketing their innovations, spreading the thought and culture of innovation, and establishing various activities and events that enhance the work environment that stimulates creativity and innovation, and familiarity with programs and accelerators. Innovation and publication of specialized scientific research in this field. The scholars emphasized that the UAE is keen to support innovation and innovators, and that the strategic visions and future plans it has established consolidate the efforts of the qualitative and unique research industry, which in turn enhances the country’s position as a global incubator for innovations and startups. For his part, Al Tayer stressed the importance of the existence of this center, contributing to the creation of innovative societies in the mobility industry, and finding smart mobility solutions in order to achieve the authority’s vision: “global leadership in easy and sustainable mobility,” and its mission to “provide safe and easy transportation through the development of a road system and services.” Innovative and sustainable transportation that elevates the customer experience to the global level.”

He said, “The center targets start-ups, authorities, governmental, non-governmental and academic agencies, technology companies, innovation incubators, and main suppliers with the authority.”

For her part, Huda Al Hashemi said that the opening of the Mobility Research and Innovation Center at the Roads and Transport Authority contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a global center for sustainable innovation, and reflects the message of “UAE Innovates 2023”, which focuses on sustainability, and seeks to translate the directives of the UAE leadership by building the capabilities of qualified human cadres. , supporting emerging companies in the fields of mobility, and launching joint initiatives that focus on spreading innovation concepts in all vital sectors.

The opening ceremony included a mural displaying the most prominent achievements of the innovative authority since its inception until the present time, an overview of the center, the purpose of its establishment and the future plan for its operation, and a presentation of the pilot project for the self-driving “talabot” robots from Talabat and delivery of orders to the opening guests, and explanatory presentations. Among the Metaverse companies (5 companies), in which technology was used in urban planning, providing services and responding to customer inquiries.