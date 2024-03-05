The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the opening of the traffic signal intersection at the intersection of Al Majasimi Street and Al Wasl Road, between Umm Suqeim Street and Al Thanyah Street.

The authority stated in a statement yesterday that the completed work included installing traffic lights to control and regulate traffic movement and allowing exit traffic from the Umm Suqeim 3 area to turn left on Al Wasl Road, in addition to implementing an expansion on Al Majasimi Street from one lane to two lanes in each direction and for a distance of 200 meters before the intersection. .

This achievement comes within the rapid traffic improvement plan implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority for the year 2024, to confirm its continued development of the road network, enhancing the flow of vehicle movement and increasing its capacity, in addition to raising the level of traffic safety in the Emirate of Dubai.

The expansion of Al Majasimi Street from one lane to two lanes (in the direction to Al Wasl Street and vice versa) contributes to raising the capacity by 100%, thus increasing the vehicle capacity from 1,200 vehicles per hour to 2,400 vehicles in each direction.

The improvement works at the signal-controlled intersection at the intersection of Al Majasimi Street and Al Wasl Street also contributed to adding new traffic to the intersection, which is the left movement from Al Majasimi Street to Al Wasl Street instead of heading right to the Umm Suqeim Street intersection and then making a reverse turn onto Al Wasl Street.