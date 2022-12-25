Today, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened the first phase of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor development project, which extends from the intersection of Ras Al Khor Street with Dubai-Al Ain Street (Bukadra Intersection), to the intersection of Ras Al Khor Street with Nadd Al Hamar Street, and included the expansion of the street by three lanes. In each direction, to four lanes in each direction, with a length of four kilometers, and the opening of all bridges leading to (Dubai Creek Harbour), which is 1,730 meters long and has an estimated capacity of 10,600 vehicles per hour.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, said: The project to develop Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor is one of the strategic road projects, which was directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), in The framework of the process of continuous development of the various components of the infrastructure, enhancing its capabilities and raising the level of its efficiency in support of the strategic objectives of the Emirate of Dubai during the next stage, and in a way that serves all its development sectors, indicating that the project to develop the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor is one of the largest projects currently implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority, and includes Phases 1 and 2 Expansion of Ras Al Khor Street in the part extending from the intersection of Ras Al Khor Street with Dubai-Al Ain Street, to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, with a length of 8 km, and the implementation of a number of bridges with a total length of 2 km, and the construction of a service road on both sides of the road, Upon completion of the two phases, the project will contribute to increasing the capacity of Ras Al Khor Street to 10,000 vehicles per hour, reducing travel time from 20 minutes to about 7 minutes, raising the level of traffic safety, and improving the flow of traffic. To walk, to solve the current traffic overlap areas, and to serve many major development projects with an estimated population of 650 thousand people, including the projects of Al Khiran, Dubai Creek, Horizon Square, Ras Al Khor – Al Wasl, and Nad Al Hamar Complex.

In the future, the project includes the implementation of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing, a bridge that crosses Dubai Creek, linking the Al Jaddaf area in Bur Dubai to the road separating Dubai Creek and Dubai Festival City.

The first stage

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors stated that the first phase of the project, which was fully opened, included the expansion of Ras Al Khor Street from three lanes in each direction to four lanes, and the construction of a two-lane service road along Ras Al Khor Street with a total length of 4.2 km. Two main bridges, the first with a capacity of three lanes, and a length of 740 meters. It serves traffic coming from Dubai-Al Ain Street and Al Khail Street, heading east to the (Dubai Creek Harbor) area. Its capacity is estimated at 7,500 vehicles per hour towards entry, while the length of the second bridge is With slopes of 990 meters, with a capacity of two lanes, and a capacity of about 3,100 vehicles per hour, and serves the heavy traffic from (Dubai Creek Harbor), towards Ras Al Khor Street, in addition to the implementation of a new road of 1.5 km, with a capacity of four lanes in each direction, and the construction of Entrances and exits to and from the new completed areas and buildings to facilitate traffic coming to them from the intersection of Nad Al Hamar with Ras Al Khor Street.

The second phase

Mattar Al Tayer added: The second phase of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed corridor development project includes the development of the intersection of Nadd Al Hamar Street with Ras Al Khor Street, with the aim of increasing the capacity of the intersection to 30,000 vehicles per hour, through the construction of a two-lane bridge with a length of 988 meters, to provide traffic A free turn to the left, for traffic coming from Nadd Al Hamar Street towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, and the construction of another bridge with a capacity of two lanes with a length of 115 meters, to serve the traffic coming from Nadd Al Hamar Street to Ras Al Khor Street, towards Dubai-Al Ain Street, and the construction of a tunnel with a capacity of Two lanes, and a length of 368 meters, to provide a right-hand detour for those coming from Ras Al Khor Street to the Nadd Al Hamar area, in addition to the improvement works on the existing intersection, and the expansion of the current detours, and it also includes the expansion of Ras Al Khor Street in the part extending from its intersection with Nadd Street Al Hamar, to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.