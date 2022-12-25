Yesterday, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority opened the first phase of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor development project, which extends from the intersection of Ras Al Khor Street with Dubai-Al Ain Street (Bukadra Intersection), to the intersection of Ras Al Khor Street with Nadd Al Hamar Street, and included the expansion of the street from Three lanes in each direction to four lanes in each direction, with a length of four kilometers, and the opening of all bridges leading to Dubai Creek Harbour, which is 1,730 meters long and has an estimated capacity of 10,600 vehicles per hour.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA, said: “The Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed corridor development project is one of the strategic road projects, which was directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, within the framework of the The continuous development of the various components of the infrastructure, enhancing its capabilities, and raising the level of its efficiency, in support of the strategic goals of the Emirate of Dubai during the next stage, and in a manner that serves all its development sectors. Currently, the first and second phases include the expansion of Ras Al Khor Street in the part extending from the intersection of Ras Al Khor Street with Dubai-Al Ain Street, to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, with a length of eight kilometers, and the implementation of a number of bridges with a total length of two kilometers, and the construction of a service road on Both sides of the road, and upon the completion of the two phases, the project will contribute to increasing the capacity of Ras Al Khor Street to 10,000 vehicles per hour, reducing the journey time from 20 minutes to about seven minutes, raising the level of traffic safety, and improving traffic It serves many major development projects, with an estimated population of about 650,000 people, including the projects of Al Khairan, Dubai Creek, Horizon Square, Ras Al Khor – Al Wasl, and Nad Al Hamar complex.

In the future, the project includes the implementation of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing, a bridge that crosses Dubai Creek, linking the Al Jaddaf area in Bur Dubai to the road separating Dubai Creek and Dubai Festival City.

Al Tayer explained that the first phase of the project, which was fully opened, included the expansion of Ras Al Khor Street from three lanes in each direction to four lanes, and the construction of a service road with a capacity of two lanes along Ras Al Khor Street with a total length of 4.2 km. It also included the construction of two main bridges, the first with a capacity of Three lanes, 740 meters long, and serves traffic coming from Dubai-Al Ain Street and Al Khail Street, heading east to the “Dubai Creek Harbor” area, and its capacity is estimated at about 7,500 vehicles per hour towards entry, while the length of the second bridge with ramps is 990 meters, With a capacity of two lanes, and a capacity of about 3,100 vehicles per hour, it serves the traffic flow from Dubai Creek Harbour, towards Ras Al Khor Street, in addition to the implementation of a new road of 1.5 km, with a capacity of four lanes in each direction, and the construction of entrances and exits to and from the areas. And the new completed buildings, to facilitate the traffic coming to it from the intersection of Nad Al Hamar with Ras Al Khor Street.

The second phase

Al Tayer added: “The second phase of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed corridor development project includes the development of the intersection of Nadd Al Hamar Street with Ras Al Khor Street, with the aim of increasing the capacity of the intersection to 30,000 vehicles per hour, by constructing a two-lane bridge with a length of 988 meters, to provide A free detour to the left, for traffic coming from Nadd Al Hamar Street towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, and the construction of another bridge with a capacity of two lanes with a length of 115 meters, to serve the traffic coming from Nadd Al Hamar Street to Ras Al Khor Street, towards Dubai-Al Ain Street, and the construction of a tunnel With a capacity of two lanes, and a length of 368 meters, to provide a right-hand detour for those coming from Ras Al Khor Street to the Nad Al Hamar area, in addition to the improvement works on the existing intersection, and the expansion of the current detour movements, and it also includes the expansion of Ras Al Khor Street in the part extending from its intersection with Nad Al Hamar to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Dubai Creek Harbour.

The “Dubai Creek Harbor” project highlights Dubai’s new vision, as it is a mixture of creativity and innovation, and in the center is the sparkling Dubai Creek Tower, which was designed to be a new global symbol for the 21st century, as it rises from the heart of Dubai Creek, touching the tops of the clouds, and the tower is the product of a distinct vision, creative innovation and superiority. In construction, as it will constitute a unique addition to the skyline of Dubai, and raise the city’s position among the leading modern cities of the future. The project also includes a group of commercial towers and various residential units.

• The project reduced travel time from 20 to 7 minutes from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road to Bukadra intersection.

• 2 km total length of bridges that will be implemented in the two phases.