The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai opened seven-kilometre-long bicycle paths in the Al Khawaneej and Mushrif areas, to connect with the existing 32-kilometre paths in the two regions, bringing the length of the paths there to 39 kilometres. The opening of the new tracks coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, during which residents and visitors are keen to practice sports, including riding bicycles.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, by providing appropriate alternatives.” To encourage residents to practice cycling, and to achieve the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which aims to make Dubai the best city to live in the world. It also comes within the framework of a comprehensive plan developed by the Authority to provide special paths for walking and cycling, covering all areas of the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of encouraging residents and visitors to practice sports and recreational activities, to improve the quality of life in the emirate, as well as the Authority’s keenness to enhance the connection between existing bicycle paths in the areas. Residential areas and attractions in the area.

Two new tracks

Al Tayer added: “The first bicycle path starts from the Qur’anic Park on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, until its intersection with Al Khawaneej Street, and crosses the street through the combined pedestrian and bicycle bridge located on Al Khawaneej Street, to connect with the existing bicycle path in the area.” Pointing out that the second lane for bicycles starts from Mushrif Park near the Crocodile Park, and extends to its intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and from there it heads north along the street until its intersection with Al Khawaneej Street, and crosses the street through the pedestrian and bicycle bridge on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to reach the bicycle path in the Al Khawaneej area. Thus, the total length of the two new routes and the previous routes in the Al Khawaneej and Mushrif areas is about 39 kilometres.”

Al Tayer explained that the bicycle path in the Al Khawaneej and Mushrif areas is part of a comprehensive plan to develop bicycle paths, and aims to connect various vital areas in the emirate, as the bicycle path plan includes increasing the total length of the bicycle path network in Dubai from the current 544 kilometers. It will rise to 1,000 kilometers in 2030, as coastal areas such as the Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, and Marina areas will be connected to external tracks in the Al Qudra, Saih Al Salam, and Nad Al Sheba areas, passing through the Al Barsha, Dubai Hills, and Nad Al Sheba areas.

Standards and specifications

Al Tayer said: “In designing and implementing bicycle paths and determining speeds on them, the best international standards, specifications and technical guides were taken into account, in accordance with the nature of the region and the classification of paths. These paths have contributed to encouraging residents and visitors to practice cycling, and using them as an alternative and sustainable means of transportation, to achieve the first- and last-mile journeys strategy.”

Bicycle speed

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai called on users of bicycle paths to adhere to the speeds specified in the emirate, which are 30 kilometers per hour in paths designated for amateur sports cyclists, and paths shared with vehicles on safe roads, and 20 kilometers per hour in paths designated or shared with pedestrians. Within urban areas of the city, at unlimited speeds on training tracks, as part of the Roads and Transport Authority’s concern for the safety of pedestrians and bicycle users.

Mattar Al Tayer:

The length of bicycle paths in Dubai will be 544 kilometers until the end of 2023, increasing to 1,000 kilometers in 2030.

. Implementing the paths contributes to transforming Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city and supports first- and last-mile trips.