The Roads and Transport Authority opened bicycle paths in the Al Khawaneej and Mushrif regions, with a length of seven kilometers, to connect with the existing paths in the two regions, which are 32 kilometers long, thus bringing the length of the paths in them to 39 kilometres. The opening of the new paths coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, in which the holy month of Ramadan begins. Residents and visitors enjoy exercising a lot, including riding bicycles.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, by providing appropriate alternatives to encourage residents to cycle. Practicing the sport of cycling, in order to achieve the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which aims to make Dubai the best city for living in the world. It also comes within the framework of a comprehensive plan developed by the Authority to provide special paths for walking and cycling covering all regions of the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of encouraging residents and visitors to practice sports and recreational activities. To improve the quality of life in the emirate, as well as the Authority’s keenness to enhance connectivity between existing bicycle paths in residential areas, and connectivity with attractions in the region..

Two new tracks

He added: The first path for bicycles starts from the Qur’anic Park on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, until its intersection with Al Khawaneej Street, and crosses the street through the combined pedestrian and bicycle bridge located on Al Khawaneej Street, in order to connect with the existing bicycle path in the area, indicating Until the second lane for bicycles, it starts from Mushrif Park near the Crocodile Park, and extends until its intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and from there it heads north along the street until its intersection with Al Khawaneej Street, and crosses the street through the pedestrian bridge and bicycles on Street. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan to reach the bicycle path in the Al Khawaneej area, and thus the total length of the two new paths and the previous paths in the Al Khawaneej and Mushrif area is approximately 39 kilometers..

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors explained that the bicycle path in the Al Khawaneej and Mushrif areas is part of a comprehensive plan to develop bicycle paths and aims to connect various vital areas in the emirate, as the bicycle paths plan includes increasing the total length of the bicycle path network in Dubai from 544. km currently, rising to 1,000 km in 2030, as coastal areas such as the Jumeirah, Al Sufouh and Marina areas will be connected to external paths in the Al Qudra, Saih Al Salam and Nad Al Sheba areas, passing through the Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba areas..

He added: In designing and implementing bicycle paths and setting speeds on them, consideration was given to applying the best international standards, specifications and technical guides, in accordance with the nature of the region and the classification of paths. These paths contributed to encouraging residents and visitors to practice cycling and use them as one of the alternative and sustainable means of transportation. To achieve the first and last mile journey strategy.