Yesterday, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai opened the bridge intersection that connects Ras Al Khor and Nadd Al Hamar Streets, as part of the second phase of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor development project, which extends from the intersection of Ras Al Khor Street with Nadd Al Hamar Street to the intersection of Ras Al Khor Street with Sheikh Mohammed Street. bin Zayed, where the intersection was developed through the implementation of bridges and tunnels with a length of 1471 meters, which contributed to raising its capacity to 30 thousand vehicles per hour.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, said that the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed corridor development project is one of the largest strategic road projects, which was directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in The framework of the process of continuous development of the various components of the infrastructure, strengthening its capabilities, and raising the level of its efficiency, in support of the strategic objectives of the Emirate of Dubai during the next stage, and in a way that serves all its development sectors.

He added that the first and second phases include the expansion of Ras Al Khor Street in the part extending from the intersection of Ras Al Khor Street with Dubai-Al Ain Street, to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, with a length of eight kilometers, and the implementation of a number of bridges with a total length of two kilometers, and the construction of a service road on Both sides of the road, and upon the completion of the two phases, the project contributes to increasing the capacity of Ras Al Khor Street to 10,000 vehicles per hour, reducing the journey time from 20 minutes to about seven minutes, raising the level of traffic safety, improving traffic flow, resolving the current traffic interference areas, and serving Many major development projects, with an estimated population of 650,000 people, include Al Khairan projects, Dubai Creek, Horizon Square, Ras Al Khor – Al Wasl, and Nad Al Hamar complex. It connects the Al Jaddaf area in Bur Dubai with the road separating the Dubai Creek project from Dubai Festival City.

Al Tayer said that the second phase of the project included the development of the intersection of Ras Al Khor Street with Nadd Al Hamar Street, to increase the capacity of the intersection to 30,000 vehicles per hour. Nadd Al Hamar Street towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, and the construction of another bridge with a capacity of two lanes, with a length of 115 meters, to serve the traffic coming from Nadd Al Hamar Street to Ras Al Khor Street, towards Dubai-Al Ain Street, and the construction of a tunnel with a capacity of two lanes, and a length of 368 meters, to provide detours To the right, for those coming from Ras Al Khor Street to the Nadd Al Hamar area, in addition to the improvement works on the existing intersection, and the expansion of the current detours, indicating that work is currently underway to widen Ras Al Khor Street in the part extending from its intersection with Nadd Al Hamar Street to its intersection with Nad Al Hamar Street Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and it is expected to open at the end of next April.

It should be noted that last December, the Roads and Transport Authority opened the first phase of the project, which included widening the street from three lanes in each direction to four lanes in each direction, with a length of four kilometers, and the construction of bridges with a length of 1,730 meters, with a capacity of 10,600 vehicles. per hour, as two main bridges were constructed, the first with a capacity of three lanes, and a length of 740 meters, and serves traffic coming from Dubai-Al Ain Street and Al Khail Street, heading east to the “Dubai Creek – Dubai Creek Harbor” area, and its capacity is estimated at 7,500 vehicles per hour. The hour is in the direction of entry, while the length of the second bridge with ramps is 990 meters, with a capacity of two lanes, and a capacity estimated at 3100 vehicles per hour, and serves the standing traffic from «Dubai Creek – Dubai Creek Harbor», towards Ras Al Khor Street, in addition to the implementation of a new road With a length of 1.5 km, with a capacity of four lanes in each direction, and the construction of entrances and exits to and from the new completed areas and buildings to facilitate the traffic coming to them from the intersection of Nad Al Hamar with Ras Al Khor Street.

