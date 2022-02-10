The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated the 16-kilometre private bike path project on Jumeirah Beach, linking the existing path on Jumeirah Street at the Dubai Water Canal with the path on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street at Dubai Internet City, and also with the bike path network. The currently implemented aerial work, which extends from the Etihad Museum to the Dubai Marina area, passing through various areas in the Emirate of Dubai, to the Al Qudra area, with a total length of 520 km.

The implementation of the project comes as a translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the level of quality of life in the city to achieve happiness for the residents, and the transition towards sustainable transportation, and also comes in implementation of the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has decided to transform Dubai into a bike-friendly city, by providing appropriate alternatives to encourage residents to practice cycling, in order to achieve the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which aims to make Dubai the best city for life in the world.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The cycling path in Jumeirah Beach is a qualitative addition to the package of infrastructure projects implemented by the Dubai government, to encourage sports and recreational activities to improve the quality of life in the emirate, and to facilitate access between development projects and attractions. , specifically the medium trips and the first and last mile trips, noting that the new path is 16 kilometers long, with a width of four meters, and passes along Jumeirah Beach, parallel to the current running and pedestrian paths on the beach extending from the Dubai Water Canal to Umm Suqeim Park. The path is to pass along Jumeirah Street and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street to reach Dubai Internet City.

He added, “The track serves many vital areas along Jumeirah Beach, such as Sunset Mall, the Open Beach, Dubai Dhow Club, Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim Park, and Burj Al Arab. The public can benefit from the track to practice cycling along the beach.” Where all service facilities are available, as well as benefit from the shared bicycle services available at Sunset Mall, Al-Manara Mosque, and Umm Suqeim Park. The speed of the Jumeirah beach path is 20 kilometers per hour, and it is classified within the mobility, sports and entertainment paths.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors stated that the cycling path in Jumeirah Beach is part of a comprehensive plan to develop bike paths that aims to connect all vital areas in the emirate. The path plan for the year 2026 includes the implementation of 276 km of additional paths, bringing the total length of bike paths to 739 km, and the plan aims to link coastal areas such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh and Marina with the external tracks in Al Qudra, Seih Al Salam and Nad Al Sheba, passing through the areas of Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba.

Standards and Specifications

He added: The design and implementation of bicycle paths and setting speeds on them was taken into consideration, applying the best international standards, specifications and technical guides, in line with the nature of the region and the classification of paths, and these paths contributed to encouraging residents and visitors to practice cycling, and use it as an alternative and sustainable means of transportation. To achieve the strategy of first and last mile trips.

It is worth noting that the total lengths of bike paths currently being implemented are 520 kilometers, and the authority intends to increase the lengths of bike paths to 739 kilometers by 2026, with the aim of linking the most vital areas in the emirate with various public transport stations.

cycling speed

The Roads and Transport Authority has set the speeds of bicycles in the emirate at 30 km/h on the lanes designated for amateurs, and 20 km/h on the lanes designated or shared with pedestrians within urban areas in the city, and at unspecified speeds on the training tracks, as part of the RTA’s keenness to: Safety of pedestrians and cyclists.



