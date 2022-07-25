The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai intends to introduce (350) three-, four- and five-digit numbers for private vehicle plates of the categories: HIKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ. This electronic auction is number 68 in its series of electronic auctions for the distinctive number plates of vehicles. The number plates in this auction are the super numbers O260 and V1102.

Registration for this electronic auction begins today, while the auction will start on Monday, August 1, at 8:00 am and will last for five days only.

The sale of numbers in this auction will be subject to the application of a value-added tax of 5%, and the process of participating in the auction requires that the customer have a traffic file in Dubai, in addition to that it requires participants to deposit a security check directed to the authority in the amount of 5,000 dirhams, in addition to 120 dirhams to be paid as subscription fees. It is non-refundable at Umm Ramool Customer Happiness Centers, Al Barsha, Deira.” Payment can also be made by credit card on the website www.rta.ae or through the Dubai Drive application.



