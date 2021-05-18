The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai intends to offer 350 distinctive double, triple, quarter and five-digit numbers for private license plates of the classic (ABHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW) and classic categories, in the second electronic auction this year, which is the 64th electronic auction in its series of electronic auctions for special numbers for vehicle plates.

Registration for the auction starts from next Sunday, and the auction starts Sunday, May 30th at eight in the morning and continues for five days.

The sale of the numbers will be subject to the application of the 5% value-added tax, and the process of participating in the auction requires that the customer have a traffic file in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to that the participants are required to deposit a security check of 5,000 dirhams to the authority, in addition to 120 dirhams paying a non-refundable subscription fee And that is at the Customer Happiness Centers: Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, Deira. Payment can also be made by credit card on the website www.rta.ae or through the application «Dubai Drive».

The authority stated that electronic auctions are important to a large segment of the public who prefer to participate in them, as they give them the freedom to choose numbers without trouble or waiting, in addition to that this type of auctions contribute to enhancing the electronic services that it offers during its annual plan aimed at improving the level and quality of Executing transactions with the public.

She added that she has assigned a working group from the call center and provided it with information related to the auction, which is important information that contributes to providing answers to questions and inquiries from the public from various groups of society about how to participate or pay by calling 8009090.





