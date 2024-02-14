The Roads and Transport Authority intends to introduce (350) distinct binary, triple, quad and five-point numbers for private vehicle plates of the ABHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ category, in addition to classic vehicles and motorcycles. This electronic auction is number 74 in its series of electronic auctions for distinctive vehicle plate numbers.

Registration for this electronic auction began on Monday, February 12, while the auction will begin on Monday, February 19, at eight in the morning and will last for (5) days only.

The sale of numbers in this auction will be subject to the application of a value-added tax of 5%. Participation in the auction requires that the customer have a traffic file in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to requiring participants to deposit a security check addressed to the Authority in the amount of 5 thousand dirhams, in addition to 120 dirhams to be paid as fees. A non-refundable subscription at the customer happiness centers, Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, and Deira. Payment can also be made by credit card on the website www.rta.ae or through the Dubai Drive application.