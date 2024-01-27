The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has obtained the British Standard BS 8001:2017 certificate in the circular economy, from the British Standards Institute (BSI), as the first government entity in the Middle East and North Africa, to achieve the strategic goals and objectives that support the sustainability system, which keeps pace with the future directions of the emirate. In sustainable mobility and circular economy.

The Director of Asset and Property Management in the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, Saeed Al Ramsi, said, “This international recognition was obtained through training 63 employees from the Authority on the principles and concepts of the circular economy, and holding awareness workshops. The Circular Economy Policy was also developed and harmonized by the Roads and Transport Authority.” With British Standard BS 8001:2017, in addition to indicators to measure performance, and a process for managing the circular economy in the Authority, which defines the roles of circular economy coordinators in all institutions and sectors of the Authority to provide projects and initiatives compatible with the circular economy using the flexible framework and sustainable business model, where Review and approve them as inputs for preparing the annual report on the Authority’s circular economy performance.”

He added: “Obtaining this certificate comes in line with the UAE’s circular economy policy 2021-2031, and the initiatives and decisions of the Council of Ministers, to achieve the new national environmental goals, which include issuing the UAE’s agenda for the circular economy, and the directions of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai in the field of sustainability.”

Al Ramsi stated, “The Authority was keen to apply the principles in various initiatives and projects (11 initiatives), and the Authority was also represented in the Circular Economy Committee in the Emirate of Dubai, headed by the Supreme Council of Energy. The initiatives are distinguished by adopting sustainable business models based on six axes, including: reuse, recycling. “Digital transformation, and in the next phase, the Authority seeks to focus on green infrastructure and sustainable transportation, in line with the national policy of the circular economy, which the UAE has set as a priority to promote the concept of the circular economy in various sectors.”