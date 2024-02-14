The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, through its official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, published a notice to users of the Dubai Metro, in which it said, “To users of the Red Line of the Dubai Metro, the Authority announces that the metro service at the “On Passif” station has been affected due to the issuance of a warning. Smoke from a passenger's electric scooter. For your safety, a bus service has been provided to transport passengers from the station. Thank you for your cooperation.”

For users of the #DubaiMetro Red Line, the Authority announces that the metro service at the “On Passif” station has been affected due to a smoke alarm emitting from a passenger’s electric scooter. For your safety, a bus service has been provided to transport passengers from the station. Thank for your cooperation. — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 14, 2024