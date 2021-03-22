A report issued by the Licensing Activities Supervision Department at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai stated that the annual rate of “remote” inspections and controls amounted to 97,000 inspections, including 67,000 for vehicle technical inspection centers, and 30,000 for driving institutes. The number of daily remote inspections increased, from 35 in 2017 to 425 during the past year, as a result of the Authority’s development of monitoring and inspection mechanisms and smart monitoring systems that enhance routine and sudden field control operations.

The report, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, indicated that updates were made on the clauses of violations issued against vehicle technical inspection centers and driving institutes, and the number of items increased from 23 items during 2017 to 45 items during the past year.

The Director of the Licensing Activities Supervision Department at the Authority, Muhammad Nabhan, told «Emirates Today» that the authority issued about 260 violations remotely last year against the technical inspection centers, which are violations that can be decided through monitoring through the cameras of the Smart Supervision Center. Its release requires the inspector to go to the site and verify the validity of the violation, for the clarity of the violation through cameras, such as entering the vehicle recklessly into the inspection lane, eating or smoking during the examination and inside the lanes, and other behavioral violations.

He explained that the development and modernization of remote monitoring mechanisms during the past year enabled inspectors to monitor all sites inside the examination center, after it was limited to inspection lanes.

Nabhan reviewed some of the transgressions that deserve a violation if committed, such as making changes inside the center before obtaining a written approval from the authority, not using the required devices approved by the authority to conduct a technical examination of the vehicle, using the phone tester during the examination, mistreating dealers and neglecting the approved standards, indicating Noting that the violations against the driving institutes, which number about 90 annually, are related to violations of education facilities and the behavior and performance of trainers and examiners.

Apply precautionary measures

During the past year, the Licensing Activities Supervision Department at the Licensing Agency announced the implementation of field visits to the centers of the authority’s service providers from examination centers and training institutes, in order to ensure their commitment to applying precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. The statistics announced at the time by the authority showed that about 1000 field inspections were carried out on vehicle technical inspection services centers and driving institutes, during the months of April and May, to monitor the implementation of the precautionary measures.

