The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai carried out awareness-raising campaigns that lasted for a month on 120 establishments for organizing and delivering orders “delivery” services, as a first stage out of a total of 415 establishments registered in the traffic system, as part of its keenness on the availability of the necessary permits and technical requirements for bicycles, drivers and facilities Related to the activity, to ensure the safety of the legal, technical and traffic situation for practicing the activity of ordering and delivery services.

The Director of the Licensing Activities Supervision Department at the Licensing Authority at the Authority, Muhammad Nabhan, said that the inspections come within the framework of the strategic plans that are put in place throughout the year to monitor the activity of the facilities that provide services to organize and deliver orders, and what is related to this activity of bicycles, drivers and companies. 415 establishments who have a traffic file registered with the authority, explaining that the campaign targeted 120 establishments as a first stage, with the aim of educating their operators about updating the data of their establishments and the need to obtain the necessary permits to practice the activity.

He added that the authority organized inspection campaigns on five sites, including 200 bicycles and drivers practicing the service of organizing and delivering requests, to ensure the validity of the licenses and the conformity of the driver’s profession with the description of his residence, the license of bicycles and the validity of their insurance and the verification of the owner facility, and the technical requirements required to be met in the requests The authority of the approved measurements by the licensing agency at the authority and traffic safety, as well as safety specifications for the driver such as helmet, elbow and knee protectors, gloves, and others Nabhan emphasized that the campaigns aim to educate those involved in practicing this activity due to its importance in the daily life of the public, especially during the repercussions of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), which may sometimes necessitate people’s need for order delivery services more than before. It guarantees the legal aspect and everything related to the driver, cyclist and the facility.

He pointed out that these campaigns continue until the completion of all facilities under this activity, with the aim of achieving the highest standards of security and safety, and improving transport and traffic safety to reduce accidents and deaths caused by motorbike delivery drivers.





