The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has introduced an innovative initiative to inspect the field of heavy vehicles using unmanned aircraft (drones), as the inspection teams of the Authority’s licensing agency began experimenting with this type of operations on heavy vehicles since last year.

The Director of the Licensing Activities Supervision Department at the Corporation, Muhammad Nabhan, confirmed the study of cases that can be inspected through the “drone” as a development initiative that would include artificial intelligence techniques by introducing a new mechanism in controlling heavy vehicles.

The authority prepared and trained nine employees, and approved them by the Civil Aviation Authority in Dubai to work as operators of “drone”.

Nabhan emphasized that the inspection by “drone” contributed to increasing the operational efficiency of the field inspection of heavy vehicles, and reduced the difficulty of the inspectors by inspecting places that are difficult to reach in the heavy vehicle normally.

The drone carried out more than 300 field inspections last year, with a total of 580 flight minutes, and resulted in 48 cases of violations being monitored and recorded.

Nabhan emphasized that the use of “drone” in field inspection of heavy vehicles contributes to reducing the risk of the inspector being injured by accidents as a result of climbing onto the truck to inspect it from the top, and to ensure technical damage and aspects related to shipping and loading requirements to monitor violations of shipping and loading requirements, and among the most prominent of these violations : The load has emerged from the prescribed without a license, the truck load is not covered according to the approved standards and requirements, the heavy vehicle is used to load and transport a load that is not designated for its class or type, and the load is not properly distributed, and the vehicle’s load is not secured or loaded in a way that poses a danger to others or is attached to it. Damage to the road, detection of vehicles with technical defects (such as corrosion in the vehicle’s hull and other technical damage) and detection of heavy vehicles evading checkpoints.

It is worth noting that this smart initiative is in line with the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which was launched by the state’s government in 2017.

The strategy aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and to contribute to achieving a competitive national economy based on knowledge, innovation and future technological applications that integrate physical, digital and vital technologies.

The strategy also embodies the government’s directions for the UAE to become a leading global model in pre-emptively confronting future challenges and adapting technologies and tools provided by the Fourth Industrial Revolution to serve society and achieve happiness and well-being for its members.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

