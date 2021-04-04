The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has created an innovative initiative for field inspection of heavy vehicles, using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). The inspection teams of the Authority’s licensing institution have begun experimenting with this type of operations on heavy vehicles since last year.

The Director of the Licensing Activities Supervision Department at the Corporation, Muhammad Nabhan, confirmed the study of cases that can be inspected through the “drone” as a development initiative that would include artificial intelligence techniques by introducing a new mechanism in controlling heavy vehicles.

The authority prepared and trained nine employees and approved them by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to work as drone operators.

Nabhan emphasized that the “drone” inspection contributed to increasing the operational efficiency of the field inspection of heavy vehicles, and reduced the difficulty of the inspectors by inspecting places that are difficult to reach in the heavy vehicle normally.

The drone carried out more than 300 field inspections last year, with a total of 580 flight minutes, and resulted in 48 cases of violations being monitored and recorded.

Nabhan emphasized that the use of “drone” in field inspection of heavy vehicles contributes to reducing the risk of the inspector being injured by accidents as a result of climbing onto the truck to inspect it from the top, and to ensure technical damage and aspects related to shipping and loading requirements to monitor violations of shipping and loading requirements, and among the most prominent of these violations The load has emerged without a license, the truck load is not covered according to the approved standards and requirements, the heavy vehicle is used to load and transport cargo that is not designated for its class or type, and the load is not properly distributed, and the vehicle’s load is not secured or loaded in a dangerous way or causes damage to the road. And monitoring of vehicles with technical defects (such as corrosion in the vehicle hull and other technical damage) and detection of heavy vehicles evading checkpoints





