The Roads and Transport Authority announced the launch of the new version of the “Read with RTA” application, the monitoring of two million Nol Plus points for passengers of the various means of transportation of the RTA in the month of reading, and the launch of a set of specific initiatives aimed at enhancing the culture of RTA’s employees and their families as well as the pioneers of its means of transportation by motivating them. To read, in addition to drawing prizes for the most prominent participants in the Authority’s activities, in cooperation with Serco Middle East.

The authority’s organization of these initiatives comes in conjunction with the UAE’s celebration of the month of reading 2021, which takes place in March of every year and is launched under the slogan “My Family Reads” for the year 2021.

Through participation in the month of reading 2021, the authority affirms its keenness to support the rational leadership orientations that call for the consolidation of the culture of science and knowledge and the promotion of the concept of reading and reading, which contributes to building a conscious society armed with knowledge, which serves the achievement of the national strategic vision for reading 2026.

Rawda Al Mehrezi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the Administrative and Institutional Support Services Sector at the Authority said: “The Month of Reading is one of the occasions through which we aspire to confirm our efforts in encouraging our employees to read and read. The slogan“ My Family Reads ”for the month of reading this year adds a positive trend through which we seek. In addition to doubling efforts and spreading a culture of knowledge to reach the families of the authority’s employees. In addition, the authority has undertaken to encourage the pioneers of public transportation means to read through the application of “Read with the Authority”.

Al-Mahrezi added: “The authority has launched the new version of the Iqra app with the authority, which carries with it the addition of more than 600 new knowledge materials, including electronic books in Arabic and English, audio books, videos, and various articles. Users of the application can download all publications issued by the authority such as Al-Masar magazine and Salama magazine. An electronic link has been added to give the reader the ability to browse many newspapers and magazines, “noting that the authority will reward readers with a total of 2 million Nol Plus points, thus making reading more useful and enriching.

It is noteworthy that the Nol Plus points system present in Nol cards is the provision of cash in the form of points that allow its users to benefit from them while commuting on mass transport or paying for their purchases in about 12,000 stores and stores approved in this system, in addition to entering the Union Museum and public parks in Dubai.

Al-Mehrezi indicated that the authority continues to launch the “Reading Counselor” initiative for the sixth year in a row, which will be held virtually with the participation of a group of Authority employees in an effort to transfer knowledge and encourage employees to read. The forum will include a dialogue discussion about reading and its importance, in addition to a presentation by one of the “advisor’s candidates”. Reading “to highlight his most important readings and conclude the initiative by honoring the best participants for the year 2020.

Al-Mahrezi said, “The authority organizes virtual workshops under the title” Help me to read “, in which virtual sessions are held with the participation of volunteers from the leaders of the authority, with the aim of teaching reading to orphaned children in pre-school stages from families with limited income, in coordination with the Rawafed Center for Development and Education and the Red Crescent Society. The authority affirms its endeavor to enhance its social responsibility and to achieve development in educational and educational aspects on the entire community scale.

The authority is holding a virtual event under the title “My Child Reads”, which is about the participation of children of the Authority’s employees of their readings and presenting their literary and creative ideas through an interesting and fun circle aimed at enhancing the position of reading for children from 6 to 12 years old .. The commission will also hold a virtual workshop by the candidates of the initiative. Reading Counselor “With the participation of the employees ‘families to write and draw stories from the broad imagination of their children. This workshop takes place in the evening to ensure the participation of the largest number of employees’ families.

Prizes will be presented to participants in the Authority’s initiatives for the month of reading 2021, in cooperation with Serco, for the most frequent users of the “Read with the Authority” application and participants in reading activities on the authority’s social media sites, as well as children participating in internal virtual workshops.





