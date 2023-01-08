The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai stated that it had launched a field questionnaire to measure the mobility characteristics of individuals and families residing or working in the Emirate of Dubai, as well as companies that have their headquarters in the emirate, explaining that this step is part of its endeavors aimed at updating its strategic plans for roads and transportation, and strengthening networks Roads, mass transit networks and services, with the aim of providing an easy and safe transportation experience for the public, and keeping pace with the future urban development of the Emirate of Dubai, according to the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

The questionnaire, which runs from January to June, includes more than 7,000 diverse samples of residents of Dubai and the neighboring Emirates, including 5,000 families (citizens and residents), 1,500 visitors and workers, and 500 freight transport companies.

Mona Al-Osaimi, Director of the Strategic Planning Department at the Authority, said that the Authority will launch, in the coming days, a questionnaire to measure the mobility characteristics and behaviors of residents and visitors of Dubai. With the aim of reaching the largest possible segment of individuals.

She added that the results of the questionnaire will be collected, analyzed and studied in a professional and transparent manner to obtain information that contributes to assisting the authority in updating the strategic and operational plans for the road network and mass transit systems, including the Dubai metro and tram, public buses, marine transport patterns, and individual and flexible means of transportation.

Al-Osaimi called on the public to respond and cooperate if they were asked to participate in the questionnaire, as this data will play an effective role in making the most appropriate decisions and optimal planning for the development of road networks and the mass transport system, and the promotion of mobility and transport networks in the Emirate of Dubai.

• The questionnaire aims to enhance road networks and mass transit services in Dubai.