The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the launch of the “WhatsApp” service to book and modify driving test appointments via the institutional automated speaker “Mahboob” on the number (058800909). This step comes in line with the authority’s policy of providing its services through various digital channels, allowing users to access these services easily and safely.

In detail, the Director of the Smart Services Department in the Institutional Technical Support Services Sector, Mira Ahmed Al-Sheikh, said: “The launch of driving test appointment services through the institutional automated chat system (Mahboob) via the WhatsApp application comes as part of the Authority’s keenness to facilitate users’ access to the service from By pre-documenting the user’s phone number, which is officially registered in the users’ records, the user interactively schedules the driving test and pays the service fees directly without the need to use the Authority’s application or enter its official website.” She added: “Mahboob is distinguished by its ability to respond to customer inquiries related to the Authority’s informational, procedural, and interactive services. Automated speaker technology also has the feature of continuous learning from previous conversations, which helps to understand the nature of inquiries and respond to them accurately.”

She confirmed that the “Mahboob” service is available in both Arabic and English, serving a wide segment of speakers of both languages ​​inside and outside the country. Work is also currently underway to improve generative artificial intelligence techniques so that “Mahboob” is able to understand natural human languages ​​and generate accurate responses in a human-like manner. Enhancing the preservation of data privacy in light of digital developments, and work is also being done to enable digital identity in the customer’s journey to obtain a better experience and faster and secure access to services. “Mahboob” provides information and services through the “WhatsApp” application, amounting to 250 information services, which include, for example, inquiring about how to renew vehicle ownership, and introducing the services of the “Nol” card, “Abra”, and others. The Authority is keen to use artificial intelligence technologies to make Dubai and the UAE among the leading countries in the world in the field of artificial intelligence by 2031, in accordance with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, which is the strategic goal directed by the state and the rational government of Dubai.