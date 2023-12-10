The Supreme Committee for Strategic Planning and Institutional Transformation at the Roads and Transport Authority, headed by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, approved the Authority’s strategic plan 2024-2030, which is consistent with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 to be the best city for living in the world, and the Dubai Emirate Plan 2033. The government directions of the Emirate of Dubai and the government vision of the United Arab Emirates: “We are the Emirates 2031.”

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer confirmed: The strategic plan came in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to focus To anticipate the future, adopt strategic projects that support the economy, achieve quality, luxury of life and happiness for the residents and visitors of the emirate, keep pace with global and future trends in the fields of transportation and roads, and enhance the Authority’s endeavors to be a leading global entity providing pioneering services to various segments of society.

He added: The authority’s future directions include studying and implementing integrated and flexible mobility, connected and real-time mobility systems, and self-driving mobility, as the authority intends to operate self-driving electric Chevrolet Bolt cars, making Dubai the first city in the world outside the United States of America to operate autonomous vehicles from the American Cruise company. Leadership.

Strategic goals and objectives

The authority’s strategic plan 2024-2030 focuses on achieving five strategic goals and objectives related to integration and innovative mobility, in providing a road and transportation system that supports the 20-minute principle: (by providing more than 80% of daily services to the population within 20 minutes of movement by walking and bicycles). Improving accessibility and enhancing integration between means of transportation, expanding current and future mobility services, and developing smart mobility solutions. The strategic plan included, within the goal of readiness for the future, the importance of attracting, retaining and developing talent in line with the requirements of the future, developing an effective system of partnerships, and enhancing capabilities in The field of research, development and innovation, and becoming a leading data-driven body, in addition to developing a flexible technological infrastructure.

Based on the keenness of the wise leadership (may God protect it) to promote the concept of sustainability in all sectors, and designate the year 2023 as the year of sustainability, as well as the country’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the focus of the Authority’s strategic plan was on the axis of sustainability, This is done by accelerating the transition to zero-emission means of transportation, as the Authority adopted the strategy (Zero-emission public transportation in the Emirate of Dubai 2050), as the first entity in the Middle East region to develop a long-term strategy to shift toward public transportation with “zero” net emissions, as it intends to The Authority will convert taxis and limousines in the emirate into 100% electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2040, and convert public transportation buses into 100% electric and hydrogen buses by 2050. The target of transportation using sustainable means of transportation has been set to reach 42.5% in the year 2030.

Among the goals and objectives of the plan are health, safety, and security, which include enhancing transportation safety, enhancing the security of assets, mobility, and institutional security, and enhancing occupational health. With regard to the goal and objective of customer happiness, the plan emphasized developing capabilities to understand the characteristics and requirements of customers, and proactively developing customized and innovative services. Directing and motivating customers’ behavior to achieve the desired benefits of the mobility system