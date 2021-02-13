Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority, inaugurated the electronic platform for engineering information on trains, which includes nearly 800 thousand documents of the assets of the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro, and includes data on the Railways Corporation and the relevant authorities of consultants, contractors and implementers of projects and the company The train operators in addition to the affected parties.

Al Tayer said: The platform contributes to ensuring the accuracy of information, ease and speed of access to it, documentation of engineering changes to assets, and providing multiple options for data management, noting that the authority has completed training the beneficiaries of the platform, issuing technical guides that are in line with international best practices and linking the platform with Maintenance system. During the first quarter of this year, all engineering change management and operation and maintenance management processes will be automated. In the coming period, documents related to the Dubai tram and the 2020 route will be completed.